Southernsun Asset Management Has Increased Dycom Industries (DY) Position by $18.19 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Increases Position in Synovus Finl (SNV)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 397.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,392 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 528,347 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 140,584 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 9,455 shares to 16,593 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 48,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,445 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 94,935 shares to 478,932 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 118,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 883,749 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP holds 0% or 371 shares. Mirae Asset Global invested in 0% or 6,460 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 4,829 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc has invested 0.11% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Limited has invested 5.69% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Nomura Hldg Inc holds 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 42,057 shares. 15,822 are held by Macquarie Group. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 0.06% or 8,994 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). California-based Falcon Point Lc has invested 0.74% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Hsbc Public holds 0% or 5,991 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Asset has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Glenmede Tru Na owns 515,394 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Com owns 9,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank owns 20,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

