Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Clean Harbors (CLH) as Stock Price Rose; Founders Capital Management Has Trimmed Medtronic (MDT) Position by $4.24 Million as Valuation Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 284,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.69M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 306,330 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 46,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 3.45 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64 million for 28.14 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares to 579,920 shares, valued at $48.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 5,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 94,814 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 48,000 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.06% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc holds 5,199 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 17,081 shares. Atria Invests accumulated 3,294 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 14 shares. Colonial Trust invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Zacks Invest Mngmt invested in 22,973 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 75,968 shares. Ameritas Inc reported 0.05% stake. Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 3,177 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,835 shares. Bluestein R H reported 4,000 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.03% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 15,104 shares to 59,617 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.