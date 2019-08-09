Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Its Western Union Co. (WU) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Value Rose, Holder Korea Investment Cut Position

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 49,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 81,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 421,976 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 359,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,183 shares to 142,698 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 253,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

