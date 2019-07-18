Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Brink’s Co. (BCO) by $23.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Dorsey Wright & Associates Holds Position in Verisign Com (VRSN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Verisign Inc Com (VRSN) by 42.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 3,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,930 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 8,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Verisign Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $216.96. About 784,235 shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brink’s Co. (BCO) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 310,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.25M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 325,985 shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 6,503 shares to 62,908 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 8,892 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs owns 1.24% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 47,300 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability reported 245,218 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 54,589 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 36,298 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 20,402 shares. 40,295 were reported by Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc. Hsbc Public Limited reported 22,684 shares stake. Concourse Lc owns 9,420 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership reported 258 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 112,307 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 60,462 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 501,785 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Ltd. Moreover, Crestwood Cap Limited Partnership has 5.67% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 132,840 shares.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39M for 26.38 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $729,250 was made by Pertz Douglas A on Friday, March 8. Shares for $756,200 were sold by Zukerman Amit.