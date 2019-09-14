Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $11.12 Million; Share Value Rose; As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Cut Its Position by $1.03 Million

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 3,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 170,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.02 million, down from 174,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 465,068 shares traded or 21.45% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 383,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.62M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 158,548 shares traded or 81.63% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP)

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 58.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.92 million for 7.61 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.