Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Agco Corp. (AGCO) Holding; Quinn Opportunity Partners Lifted Express (EXPR) Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Agco Corp. (AGCO) stake by 10.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc analyzed 91,548 shares as Agco Corp. (AGCO)'s stock rose 9.91%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 792,201 shares with $61.45M value, down from 883,749 last quarter. Agco Corp. now has $5.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 279,033 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased Express Inc (EXPR) stake by 142.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc acquired 1.79 million shares as Express Inc (EXPR)'s stock declined 34.48%. The Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 3.05 million shares with $8.33M value, up from 1.26M last quarter. Express Inc now has $203.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 1.30M shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Express: This Looks Like The Bottom – Seeking Alpha" on September 08, 2019

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) stake by 457,567 shares to 60,000 valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced T (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 294,403 shares and now owns 872,647 shares. A was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. AGCO has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.56’s average target is 7.97% above currents $73.69 stock price. AGCO had 13 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, May 6. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $8000 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Jefferies upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Monday, June 24. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 4,390 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.52M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited invested in 0.31% or 1,220 shares. Proshare Ltd Company invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 8,817 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 411,597 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw Inc has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 102,323 shares. 7,222 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Sg Americas Securities has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 4,746 shares. Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6,747 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 6,425 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). State Street has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Selling AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.36M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.