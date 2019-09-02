Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Timken Co. (TKR) Position by $13.54 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) Market Valuation Declined While Nomura Holdings Increased by $1.24 Million Its Stake

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Timken Co. (TKR) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 314,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.61 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Timken Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 530,013 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 27/03/2018 – On Steel Tariffs, It’s Timken vs. Timken; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q EPS $1.02; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) by 77.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 9,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 20,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invs Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 316,855 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,144 shares to 59,495 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 28,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.06 per share. TKR’s profit will be $92.76M for 8.23 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares to 850,570 shares, valued at $45.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

