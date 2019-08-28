Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Thor Industries (THO) Stake By $9.67 Million; Overbrook Management Increased Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holding By $1.35 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Thor Industries Inc. (THO) stake by 13.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 155,991 shares as Thor Industries Inc. (THO)’s stock declined 7.91%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 962,267 shares with $60.02M value, down from 1.12M last quarter. Thor Industries Inc. now has $2.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 209,491 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51

Overbrook Management Corp increased Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Overbrook Management Corp acquired 64,301 shares as Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Overbrook Management Corp holds 2.68 million shares with $58.04M value, up from 2.62 million last quarter. Darling Ingredients Inc now has $3.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 180,369 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 420,251 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 207,574 shares. 141,310 were accumulated by First Ltd Partnership. 183,739 were reported by Pinebridge Invs L P. 2,372 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Swiss Bancorporation reported 300,000 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Teton stated it has 78,200 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 370,109 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 146,182 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 24.36 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc stated it has 76,600 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 1.47 million shares. 59,402 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Ltd Liability Company.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity. $21,000 worth of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shares were bought by Adair Charles L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 3,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 93,151 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.1% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 119,152 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Advisory Networks has 0.05% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 10,340 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 16,217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,107 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.73M for 6.88 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Thor Industries Inc has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 67.22% above currents $44.85 stock price. Thor Industries Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by SunTrust.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity. 3,545 shares were bought by ZIEMER JAMES L, worth $202,880.

