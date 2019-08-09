Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $9.52 Million; Lyons Wealth Management Boosted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 380,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.37 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.52M market cap company. The stock increased 17.18% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 148,904 shares traded or 50.88% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 2.16M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Parcel Service Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Over 1,100 Fracking Wells In The Permian Basin Went Unreported In 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 78,345 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Limited Com reported 869 shares stake. Moreover, Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp has 1.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 64,000 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 29,677 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma accumulated 16.01 million shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cambridge Tru has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hodges Cap Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,230 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt accumulated 76,008 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Veritas Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt reported 0.9% stake. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 643,627 shares. 80,397 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 58,800 shares. 211,275 are owned by Phocas Financial. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc holds 0% or 16,550 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 599 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,637 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 310,186 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank Trust invested in 0% or 85 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 15,143 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 15,646 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 567,072 shares in its portfolio. 3,849 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky.