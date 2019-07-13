Southernsun Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Crane Co (CR) by $12.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Kla (KLAC) Shares Rose, Bank Of Hawaii Increased by $314,755 Its Position

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,675 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 6,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 1.41 million shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 154,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.31 million, up from 262,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 233,429 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,769 shares to 12,978 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,808 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVE).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 27,046 shares to 400,276 shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 113,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,642 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).