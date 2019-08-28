Southernsun Asset Management Has Boosted By $18.19 Million Its Dycom Industries (DY) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Dycom Industries Inc (DY) stake by 30.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc acquired 404,316 shares as Dycom Industries Inc (DY)’s stock rose 13.10%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 1.73M shares with $79.43M value, up from 1.32 million last quarter. Dycom Industries Inc now has $1.42B valuation. The stock increased 9.15% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 709,972 shares traded or 98.83% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY)

Among 3 analysts covering PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PTC Therapeutics has $61 highest and $40 lowest target. $48’s average target is 8.25% above currents $44.34 stock price. PTC Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PTCT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $43.0000 49.0000

11/04/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform New Target: $48 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Q2 Translarna sales up 21% – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTC Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 44,861 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Frontier Management Commerce Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Opaleye Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 213,800 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0% stake. Alps Advsr accumulated 138,464 shares. The New York-based Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 2.09 million were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Co. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 27,375 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Spark Management Ltd invested in 0.99% or 566,000 shares. Great Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 1.81 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Hanseatic Management Services reported 41 shares.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna , for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

The stock increased 2.59% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 92,299 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 57,993 shares. Logan Mngmt Inc stated it has 8,975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Paloma Ptnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Ameriprise Inc reported 80,289 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company stated it has 151,600 shares. 164,084 are owned by Sei Invests. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc has 357,578 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 1.14M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The holds 70,207 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0.04% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). South Dakota Invest Council holds 63,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 224,316 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 100,000 were reported by Weiss Multi.