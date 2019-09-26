Southernsun Asset Management Decreased Trinity Industries (TRN) Holding; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Cut By $17.00 Million Its Boeing Co. (BA) Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased Boeing Co. (BA) stake by 97.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 46,826 shares as Boeing Co. (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 1,226 shares with $446,000 value, down from 48,052 last quarter. Boeing Co. now has $220.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $386.81. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) stake by 1.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 32,622 shares as Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)’s stock declined 9.47%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 2.43 million shares with $50.33 million value, down from 2.46M last quarter. Trinity Industries Inc. now has $2.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 982,676 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Trinity Mirror PLC (TNI.LN) Now RCH.LN; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 group results; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries: Separation Remains on Track for Completion in 4Q; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU CHENRAN AND KELVIN HO CHEUK YIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity. 658,796 shares valued at $12.69 million were bought by Boze Brandon B on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Investment Ltd invested in 0% or 10 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 24,404 shares. Guardian Inv Management accumulated 18,800 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 83,713 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 101,951 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 23,100 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Lsv Asset accumulated 453,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Harris Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 2.38M shares. Jennison Associates Llc reported 1.83 million shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 31,460 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 6,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 21,742 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 225 shares.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.60M for 12.95 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Assocs Ltd stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Lc owns 2,509 shares. Private Na has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 34,501 shares. Neumann Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 730 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 9,629 shares. Cypress Limited Company, Delaware-based fund reported 72,195 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 13,622 shares. Burney invested in 0.54% or 24,466 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.31% or 2.96 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 1,494 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 4,701 shares stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc holds 0.44% or 39,417 shares in its portfolio. Bbt Management Lc reported 2,166 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 9.27% above currents $386.81 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 11,565 shares to 228,173 valued at $20.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 12,337 shares and now owns 170,923 shares. Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) was raised too.

