Southernsun Asset Management Cut Its Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holding by $4.12 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As 8X8 New (EGHT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 166.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 2.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 4.69 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.71 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 439,802 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT)

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 40,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 356,955 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.01 million, down from 396,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $128.39. About 835,508 shares traded or 15.86% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap LP reported 4,045 shares. Royal London Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rech And Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 1,608 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 918 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 32,843 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 203,694 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 152,908 shares. Capital Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 70,562 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 0.92% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mcrae Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 57,835 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.04% or 1.48 million shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 12,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co holds 4,550 shares.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares to 579,920 shares, valued at $48.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.28M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $28.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 131,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,932 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 52,600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.56M shares stake. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 131,939 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 902,374 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Pier Capital Llc has 1.03% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 327,764 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 1.11 million shares stake. Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 24,094 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 30,720 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Inv Gru LP has 0.18% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 717,761 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital Mngmt has 0.05% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 23,984 shares stake.

