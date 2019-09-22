Southernsun Asset Management Cut Hill (HRC) Stake as Shares Rose; Exane Derivatives Increased T (TMUS) Holding

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 36788% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 9,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 9,222 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683.46 million, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO SAYS S/TMUS DEAL IS BAD NEWS FOR COMPETITORS: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Assign ‘BB+(EXP)’ Rating to T-Mobile Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at Time of Transaction Closing; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $11.4B-$11.8B; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 16,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 266,838 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.92 million, down from 283,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 734,852 shares traded or 93.46% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 94,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 63 are owned by Parkside Savings Bank And Tru. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 43,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 28,389 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 3,682 were reported by Css Ltd Liability Company Il. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company stated it has 105,398 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc has 193,550 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 30 shares. Westwood Group has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mig Lc has 5.82% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 486,806 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 2.59M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Loews Corporation reported 3,663 shares. Discovery Capital Limited Liability Corporation Ct holds 5.33% or 753,300 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.09% or 238,579 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “T-Mobile has a plan B for 5G if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “T-Mobile employees ask Deutsche Telekom CEO to preserve pay and jobs in Sprint merger – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,646 shares to 64,712 shares, valued at $3.61B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Imbk Comm (NYSE:CM) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,396 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 1,774 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 10,066 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 6.32M shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Bessemer, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,847 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 1,184 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,700 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0.07% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 112,760 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 2,664 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 21,446 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 20,490 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp invested in 5.65 million shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0.08% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 202,370 shares.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.25 million for 15.95 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 31,174 shares to 431,450 shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hill-Rom To Acquire Breathe Technologies For Ventilator Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.