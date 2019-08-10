Southernsun Asset Management Cut By $2.61 Million Its Actuant (ATU) Position; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)

Among 7 analysts covering Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (LON:ULE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC had 13 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Berenberg upgraded Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by JP Morgan. See Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 2250.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1700.00 New Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1820.00 New Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 1775.00 Initiates Starts

08/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add New Target: GBX 1850.00 Initiates Starts

03/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1759.00 New Target: GBX 1592.00 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1500.00 New Target: GBX 1750.00 Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1820.00 New Target: GBX 1759.00 Maintain

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Actuant Corp (ATU) stake by 8.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 108,676 shares as Actuant Corp (ATU)’s stock declined 9.63%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 1.14M shares with $27.85M value, down from 1.25M last quarter. Actuant Corp now has $1.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 348,169 shares traded or 25.76% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Adj EPS 33c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Actuant (ATU) Granted German and FTC Antitrust Clearance for EC&S Unit Sale – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Actuant Is Selling Non-Core Assets Too Cheaply – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Actuant: Divesting The EC&S Segment And Focusing On High Quality Industrial Tools – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06 million for 30.21 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 46,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 98,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement reported 94,294 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 46,610 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 56,127 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il holds 10,984 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 4.64 million shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Lc has invested 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 37,090 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 24,483 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Citigroup Incorporated has 36,778 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 59,800 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co reported 160,343 shares.