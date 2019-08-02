Southernsun Asset Management Boosted Stepan Co (SCL) Holding by $438,306; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Cohen & Steers Has Trimmed by $11.42 Million Its Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 88,617 shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL)

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 79.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 64,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 16,653 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 81,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $200.93. About 1.07M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 13,158 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,130 shares stake. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cleararc holds 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 6,142 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 3,006 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust reported 9,097 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 3.89% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 289,824 shares. M Securities stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,142 shares. Hills Bankshares & Tru accumulated 2,778 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 1,432 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corp Nj owns 1,200 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Texas-based United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alley Co Limited accumulated 21,090 shares or 1.09% of the stock.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 3.28 million shares to 33.37 million shares, valued at $730.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital by 25,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,796 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 4,747 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Bluemountain Management invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0.02% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 1,259 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 7 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 24,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 31,359 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsr Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 5,119 shares. 51 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 17,667 shares. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 27,046 shares to 400,276 shares, valued at $21.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 278,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

