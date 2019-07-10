Southernsun Asset Management Boosted Dycom Industries (DY) Stake by $18.19 Million; Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position in Walmart (WMT) by $347,745 as Stock Value Rose

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 838,663 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Walmart Gets Support Of Flipkart Shareholders, Excluding SoftBank; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – BY AUGUST-END, IN U.S. STATES THAT ALLOW ACCESS, PHARMACISTS TO USE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TRACKING TOOL; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Will Promote Walmart, Sam’s Club Locations to Existing Customer Base; 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 404,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.43 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 27,883 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.34 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,003 shares to 57,950 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Management holds 0.35% or 9,110 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.13% or 3,039 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.57% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 575,904 shares. Alphamark Advisors reported 108 shares. Foster & Motley has invested 1.96% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Chatham Capital has 10,275 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Argent Trust has invested 1.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Manhattan reported 86,201 shares. 678,421 are owned by Green Valley Investors Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aull Monroe Investment Corp has invested 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). North Star Invest Mgmt reported 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 3.34 million shares stake. Brown Advisory Secs Limited holds 8,291 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Retailers Work With Amazon? – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Do Brick-and-Mortar Chains Fare on Prime Day? – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Target Stock Is Still One of the Best Retail Plays – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Analyst: Fintech Platform PhonePe Could Be Worth Almost As Much As Flipkart – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dycom Industries Inc. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dycom Industries, Array BioPharma, and Circor International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dycom Industries Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 371 shares. Vanguard Group owns 2.78M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 22,576 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 5,896 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 110 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 41 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 92,933 shares. Ftb holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 22,875 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs accumulated 144 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 849 shares. Ejf Lc invested 0.17% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.73M shares or 5.69% of its portfolio.