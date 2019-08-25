Southernsun Asset Management Boosted Crane Co (CR) Stake; As Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Market Value Rose, Holder Blume Capital Management Lowered Holding by $4.31 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 619,169 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 154,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 417,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.31 million, up from 262,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 291,866 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.54M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vertex One Asset has invested 1.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 94,160 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Co holds 6,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Lc has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Everett Harris Ca reported 72,359 shares. Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Allen Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 28,029 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 5,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Thornburg Investment Mngmt reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Invesco Ltd reported 2.37 million shares stake. Cls Invests accumulated 230 shares or 0% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Scharf Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 6,758 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.75% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 47,430 shares to 48,043 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 3,845 are held by Lpl Ltd Llc. Artemis Invest Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 112,100 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 108,266 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,673 shares. Principal Finance Gp stated it has 0.08% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 16,478 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Nwq Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 396,626 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 99,341 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 106 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 0% or 300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 130,085 shares. Burney invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 13,439 shares to 943,868 shares, valued at $36.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 27,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,276 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).