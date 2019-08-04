Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Valuation Rose While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake by $1.28 Million; Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Its Kingstone Cos (KINS) Holding by $2.74 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 195,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 2,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.61 million market cap company. It closed at $8.41 lastly. It is down 47.33% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Rev $25.8M; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 91,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The hedge fund held 382,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 473,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 59,590 shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares to 6.46 million shares, valued at $156.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Panagora Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). State Street reported 143,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 7 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation owns 20,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt owns 87,843 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Management Ny holds 0.52% or 22,500 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company has 172,661 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). First Manhattan holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 3,500 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 42,090 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 7,590 shares.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77M for 6.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $17,000 was bought by HAFT JAY M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Meeder Asset Management invested in 2,975 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Llc has 0.01% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 564,913 shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Company holds 86,303 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 27,899 shares. Teton Advsrs stated it has 64,000 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 3,065 shares. Banc Funds Comm Lc has 1.48% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Beese Fulmer Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Mackay Shields Limited Com stated it has 25,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 5,458 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer owns 67,900 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,197 shares. Victory holds 0% or 120,250 shares.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44 million for 10.99 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $33,971 activity.