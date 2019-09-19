Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Stake; Mcclain Value Management Continues to Hold Position in Science Applications Intl (SAIC)

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (SAIC) by 862.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 64,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 71,626 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Science Applications Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.89. About 165,283 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – SAIC TO COMPETE FOR $214M TASK ORDERS VIA NHLBI OVER 5 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q EPS $1.16; 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY NET INCOME 34.4B YUAN; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 23/04/2018 – SAIC GETS $73M TASK ORDER BY SPAWAR

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 29,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The institutional investor held 89,108 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 118,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 21,516 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 21,801 shares to 347,971 shares, valued at $93.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 9,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.45M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold SONA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 1.24% less from 17.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,832 are owned by Citigroup. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 77,818 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Teton Advisors holds 0.1% or 64,000 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has 94,244 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc owns 89,108 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 22,900 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 172 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc has 232,324 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 40,700 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 15,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 23,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 867,222 are owned by Vanguard Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 7,385 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. International Group Inc Inc reported 136,364 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 20,616 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 5,526 shares. 76,199 are owned by Barclays Plc. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 4 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. 10,679 are owned by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Wellington Group Llp owns 1.78 million shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 7,188 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 7,900 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 690,400 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,456 shares.

