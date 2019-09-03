Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Share Price Rose While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Stake in Rpm International (RPM) by $8.97 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 91,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The hedge fund held 382,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 473,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.98M market cap company. It closed at $14.62 lastly. It is down 8.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 154,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 32,741 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 187,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 349,542 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,677 shares to 111,965 shares, valued at $16.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sit Investment Associate owns 3,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 360,839 shares stake. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia owns 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 9,200 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 47,058 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 14,529 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. National Bank Of The West holds 7,025 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 46,918 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 122,137 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv reported 9,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,685 are held by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability. Smithfield Tru Com invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Principal Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.35 million shares.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.45 million for 10.44 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.