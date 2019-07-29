Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (SONA) to pay $0.09 on Aug 23, 2019; Biglari Capital Has Lifted Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holding

Biglari Capital Corp increased Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) stake by 16.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Biglari Capital Corp acquired 17,000 shares as Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL)’s stock rose 8.28%. The Biglari Capital Corp holds 121,000 shares with $3.92M value, up from 104,000 last quarter. Delek Logistics Partners Lp now has $798.37M valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 38,383 shares traded or 46.63% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:SONA) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc’s current price of $15.98 translates into 0.56% yield. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 46,043 shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr LP stated it has 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 31,946 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 777,705 shares. Psagot Inv House stated it has 4,702 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0% or 14,450 shares. 200 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Advisory Research accumulated 0.79% or 1.26M shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 22 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 1,000 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 62,644 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 78,180 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 10,033 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Llc has 11,438 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Wells Fargo Mn holds 25,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $69,394 activity. $33,971 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was bought by Biagas John Fitzgerald on Monday, February 11. 462 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) shares with value of $6,910 were bought by COOK WILLIAM RAND. $19,998 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was bought by SHEARIN JOE A. On Thursday, January 31 the insider KABBASH CHARLES A bought $14,538.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $385.39 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 5,982 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Lc holds 10,330 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 3,956 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 64,000 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 122,808 shares. Corbyn Management Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 566,299 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 43,400 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 493,039 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.07% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). 750,266 were reported by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 27,899 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 589,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).

