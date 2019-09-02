Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.67 N/A 1.29 12.30 Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.36 N/A 3.31 11.54

Table 1 demonstrates Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Synovus Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Synovus Financial Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.2% Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s current beta is 0.83 and it happens to be 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synovus Financial Corp.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Synovus Financial Corp. has an average price target of $41.2, with potential upside of 15.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 73.3% and 83.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42% Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has stronger performance than Synovus Financial Corp.

Summary

Synovus Financial Corp. beats Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.