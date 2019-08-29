Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.62 N/A 1.29 12.30 Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.36 N/A 2.18 15.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc. Southside Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is presently more affordable than Southside Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.2% Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Southside Bancshares Inc.’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.3% and 54.2% respectively. Insiders held 3.1% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42% Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has stronger performance than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Southside Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.