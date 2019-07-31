Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Both Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 4.05 N/A 1.29 11.34 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 54 4.11 N/A 4.36 12.66

Table 1 demonstrates Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.97 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Eagle Bancorp Inc. is $60, which is potential 49.22% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.4% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.9% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Inc. has 6.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. -0.47% -2.65% -5.66% -5.05% -12.47% 10.97% Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.85% 2.07% -1.09% 12.47% -8.67% 13.34%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. was less bullish than Eagle Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.