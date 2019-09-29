Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)

This is a contrast between Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 0.00 18.46M 1.29 12.30 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 35 1.72 19.80M 2.88 12.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is presently more affordable than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 122,739,361.70% 9.8% 1.2% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 55,821,821.26% 11.4% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.69 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.3% and 77% respectively. 3.1% are Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has stronger performance than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.