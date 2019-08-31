Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has 73.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has 3.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.
|0.00%
|9.80%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.
|N/A
|15
|12.30
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.25
|1.50
|2.78
As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 19.81%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.
|1.92%
|3.38%
|6.7%
|7.57%
|-8.08%
|20.42%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s rivals beat Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.
