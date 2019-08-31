Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has 73.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has 3.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 9.80% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. N/A 15 12.30 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 19.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s rivals beat Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.