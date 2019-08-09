Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
73.3% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.
|0.00%
|9.80%
|1.20%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.
|N/A
|15
|12.30
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.63
|2.66
The potential upside of the peers is 24.91%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.
|1.92%
|3.38%
|6.7%
|7.57%
|-8.08%
|20.42%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. was more bullish than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.83 shows that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s competitors beat Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.
