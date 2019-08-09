Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 9.80% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. N/A 15 12.30 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 24.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s competitors beat Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.