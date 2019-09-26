Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has 73.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.1% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 9.80% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. N/A 15 12.30 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.60 2.71

The peers have a potential upside of 17.73%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. In other hand, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s competitors beat Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.