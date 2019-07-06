Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Contrasting side by side

Both Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.95 N/A 1.29 11.34 Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.23 N/A 0.52 21.02

In table 1 we can see Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Glen Burnie Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 3.3% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 0.27 beta and it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares and 8.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares. About 3.2% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.02% are Glen Burnie Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. -0.47% -2.65% -5.66% -5.05% -12.47% 10.97% Glen Burnie Bancorp 6.21% -1.62% 9.5% -9.88% -4.62% 4.99%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. was more bullish than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.