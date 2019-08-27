Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.67 N/A 1.29 12.30 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 37 3.18 N/A 2.88 12.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.2% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.3% and 77%. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.