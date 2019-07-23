Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $442,050 as Stock Price Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Upped by $2.51 Million Its Position

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 122.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 18,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,807 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 14,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 5.56 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 31,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 566,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 597,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern National Bancorp Of V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 16,775 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Pinnacle Limited Liability has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Bartlett Co Limited stated it has 692 shares. 183,978 were accumulated by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Lc. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 109,914 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 56,150 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard accumulated 863,334 shares. Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Salzhauer Michael invested in 3.54% or 493,039 shares. D E Shaw And holds 36,330 shares. 67,516 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Limited Co. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,217 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Sei Co reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,600 activity. The insider KABBASH CHARLES A bought 1,350 shares worth $20,632. $13,975 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was bought by SHEARIN JOE A. LAGOS WILLIAM H bought 2,000 shares worth $11,000. $8,250 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was bought by STEVENS WILLIAM H. COOK WILLIAM RAND also bought $6,910 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) shares. DERRICO GEORGIA S bought $72,348 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Names George Cody Sheflett, Jr. Chief Operating Officer – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Is Down 79% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SONA levels playing field for cannabis industry with Biome Grow Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Johnson & Johnson, Dividend King With Steady Growing Defensive Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc by 24,053 shares to 344,531 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc by 28,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc..