Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Holding Maintained by Jacobs Asset Management Llc; Colony Group Has Cut Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.48 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 547,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88 million, up from 534,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 1,643 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC)

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 73,622 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.08M, down from 77,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $361.71. About 570,839 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 263,105 shares to 316,818 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 34,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,055 shares, and cut its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.81 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 43,114 shares to 97,265 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 93,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Com (NYSE:STL).