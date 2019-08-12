Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Holding Has Lifted by Jacobs Asset Management Llc; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Janney Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $965,840 as Market Value Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 547,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88M, up from 534,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 10,612 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 12,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 391,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50 million, down from 403,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.39M shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 7,602 shares to 498,161 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 24,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Commns Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Eaton to buy TransDigm's Souriau-Sunbank Connection unit for $920M – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 5,481 shares. Loews stated it has 2,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Co Ny has 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Van Eck Assoc accumulated 100,360 shares. Cna Fin Corp stated it has 0.38% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Telemus Capital holds 5,278 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 7,900 were reported by Gabelli Inv Advisers. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 1.01% or 76,000 shares. City Com Fl holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 17,799 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech owns 37,956 shares. 381,298 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 6,369 shares. Associated Banc holds 160,563 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Fil has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 10,574 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 117,214 shares to 682,786 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 335,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,726 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 10.41% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1,264 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 0% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 9,500 shares. 39,190 were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 18,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York reported 347,530 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,443 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 11,114 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Strs Ohio holds 3,200 shares. Smith Moore & Communications holds 14,263 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 1,551 shares. 2,931 are owned by Retail Bank Of America De. Northern Tru reported 80,079 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 485,999 shares.

