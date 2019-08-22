Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) Holder Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) Has Raised by $5.91 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 28,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The hedge fund held 687,287 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17M, down from 716,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 14,430 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 965.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 52,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $140.83. About 910,924 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 618,534 shares to 20.35M shares, valued at $584.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 159,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,654 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine And Assocs invested 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Csat Advisory Lp has 0.23% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 3,615 shares. Zimmer Partners Ltd Partnership holds 12.32% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 8.18 million shares. Coastline Tru Company has 0.47% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 24,765 shares. Essex Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 195 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Raymond James & Assoc holds 334,206 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 0.05% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Motco invested in 176 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited reported 88,747 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.14% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 48,533 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $45.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 37,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold SMBC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 10.41% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital owns 0.01% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 15,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Metropolitan Life Com Ny has invested 0.37% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). American International Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Sei Invs invested 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,264 shares. 25,341 are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Moreover, Maltese Capital Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 29,400 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) for 536 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 394,144 shares. Northern holds 0% in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) or 80,079 shares. Citigroup invested in 1,845 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 18,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fj Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.19% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio.