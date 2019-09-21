Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

We are contrasting Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 33 4.25 N/A 2.96 11.79 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.13 N/A 1.55 11.12

In table 1 we can see Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WVS Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than WVS Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 1.3% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.66 beta means Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. WVS Financial Corp.’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.72 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders owned 18.51% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 25.68% are WVS Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. beats WVS Financial Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.