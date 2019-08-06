Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Contrasting side by side

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 34 3.83 N/A 2.96 11.79 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 18 5.49 N/A 1.05 17.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc. Prudential Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 1.3% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Prudential Bancorp Inc. has a -0.01 beta and it is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. shares and 40.2% of Prudential Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.51% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 1.95% 0.88% 7.81% 3.07% 2.28% 6.59%

For the past year Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. beats Prudential Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.