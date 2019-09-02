Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) Contrasting side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 33 3.81 N/A 2.96 11.79 PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.73 N/A 0.59 19.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and PB Bancorp Inc. PB Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of PB Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and PB Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 1.3% PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. PB Bancorp Inc.’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and PB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 36.7% respectively. 18.51% are Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, PB Bancorp Inc. has 19.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8% PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07%

For the past year Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. beats PB Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.