Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Contrasting side by side

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 34 3.77 N/A 2.96 11.79 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.12 N/A 0.83 16.02

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 1.3% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.66 shows that Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. is 146.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.46 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 31.1% respectively. About 18.51% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.5% are Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2%

For the past year Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.