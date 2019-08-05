Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has 49.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has 18.51% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.50%
|1.30%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|34
|11.79
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.40
|2.28
As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of -0.83%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|7.33%
|5.38%
|6.9%
|0.58%
|-12.37%
|2.8%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.66 shows that Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
