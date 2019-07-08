Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Comparison side by side

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 34 3.78 N/A 2.80 11.86 Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.76 N/A 2.44 14.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. Columbia Banking System Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Columbia Banking System Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.2% Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Columbia Banking System Inc. has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Columbia Banking System Inc. has a consensus target price of $39, with potential upside of 7.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. shares and 91.1% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.73% 2.44% -5.58% -1.46% -3.47% -2.24% Columbia Banking System Inc. -3.8% 3.62% -2.87% -4.72% -13.64% -0.92%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc. has weaker performance than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.