Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST)’s Financial Results Comparing With TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Both Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares Inc. 37 3.84 N/A 3.21 12.72 TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 21 3.41 N/A 1.92 10.97

Table 1 highlights Southern First Bancshares Inc. and TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Southern First Bancshares Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 1.2% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Southern First Bancshares Inc. and TriState Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 82.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of TriState Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern First Bancshares Inc. 2.23% 5.1% 12.31% 10.69% -8.67% 27.16% TriState Capital Holdings Inc. -0.43% -2.82% -9.21% -0.9% -27.71% 7.91%

For the past year Southern First Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than TriState Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares Inc. beats TriState Capital Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides loans that are secured by cash or marketable securities, commercial and personal loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers cash management and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and capital market services comprising interest rate swaps and investment management products. Further, the company provides equity and fixed income advisory, and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as to separately managed accounts for clients, including ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients, corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.