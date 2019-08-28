Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB)

We are comparing Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares Inc. 37 3.79 N/A 3.21 12.72 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.87 N/A 2.36 12.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Southern First Bancshares Inc. and Franklin Financial Network Inc. Franklin Financial Network Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Southern First Bancshares Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 1.2% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.94 beta means Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Southern First Bancshares Inc. and Franklin Financial Network Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Franklin Financial Network Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38 average target price and a 34.66% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of Southern First Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.1% of Southern First Bancshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Network Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern First Bancshares Inc. 2.23% 5.1% 12.31% 10.69% -8.67% 27.16% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 4.57% 3.95% 7.31% -9.45% -23.58% 11.87%

For the past year Southern First Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Southern First Bancshares Inc. beats Franklin Financial Network Inc.