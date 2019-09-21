Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares Inc. 37 4.19 N/A 3.21 12.72 Renasant Corporation 35 3.47 N/A 2.87 12.50

Demonstrates Southern First Bancshares Inc. and Renasant Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Renasant Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Southern First Bancshares Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Southern First Bancshares Inc. is presently more expensive than Renasant Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 1.2% Renasant Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that Southern First Bancshares Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Renasant Corporation’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Southern First Bancshares Inc. and Renasant Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Renasant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Renasant Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36.5 average target price and a 4.26% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Southern First Bancshares Inc. and Renasant Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 63.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of Southern First Bancshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, Renasant Corporation has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern First Bancshares Inc. 2.23% 5.1% 12.31% 10.69% -8.67% 27.16% Renasant Corporation 2.13% -0.94% 0.25% 1.47% -19.71% 18.92%

For the past year Southern First Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than Renasant Corporation

Summary

Southern First Bancshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Renasant Corporation.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.