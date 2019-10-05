Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) Analysts See $0.83 EPS; ON Semiconductor (ON) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $0.83 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.67% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. SFST’s profit would be $6.27 million giving it 11.67 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -10.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 6,763 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ON Semiconductor has $2600 highest and $2100 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 26.48% above currents $18.58 stock price. ON Semiconductor had 9 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Raymond James. Mizuho maintained the shares of ON in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. See ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) latest ratings:

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Southern First Bank that provides various banking services and products to general public in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $292.79 million. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Southern First Bancshares, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Capital Lc holds 0.02% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 18,309 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Globeflex Capital Lp has 11,565 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs L P holds 0% or 17,877 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 34,391 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates owns 18,378 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 290,338 shares. Elizabeth Park Advsr Limited has 2.68% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 7,932 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 28,003 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 8,592 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 1,104 shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

