Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) Analysts See $0.83 EPS; Matarin Capital Management Trimmed Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 14.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 15,227 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 9.49%. The Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 86,861 shares with $10.80M value, down from 102,088 last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $8.25B valuation. The stock increased 3.02% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $120.66. About 214,613 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M

Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $0.83 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.67% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. SFST’s profit would be $6.27M giving it 11.65 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -10.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 9,107 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

More recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KBRA Assigns Ratings to Southern First Bancshares, Inc. – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “The Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Is Up 173% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Southern First Bank that provides various banking services and products to general public in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $292.34 million. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Southern First Bancshares, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 522,474 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0% or 608 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Illinois-based Rmb Cap Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 10,742 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 12,176 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has 28,003 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication holds 2,428 shares. Wedge Cap L L P Nc stated it has 74,587 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 28,999 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 97,086 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 374,696 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 8,592 shares.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50 million for 61.56 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen highlights financial report errors – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “China HuanQiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation (HQC) Implements Aspen Technology Software to Maximize Safety, Throughput and Profitability – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $120 lowest target. $138.50’s average target is 14.79% above currents $120.66 stock price. Aspen Technology had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8. Canaccord Genuity maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan reinitiated the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Monday, August 12 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10.