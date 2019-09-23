Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stock Value Rose While Castine Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake in Viad Corp. (VVI)

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 55,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The institutional investor held 245,404 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, up from 189,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 5,428 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 56,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 394,740 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.15M, up from 338,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 17,520 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad

