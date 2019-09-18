Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Market Value Rose While Castine Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $2.17 Million; South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $15.86 Million

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 55,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The institutional investor held 245,404 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, up from 189,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 8,015 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 45,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 8,872 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, down from 54,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 2.22 million shares traded or 72.74% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VIDEO: Donâ€™t Panic About the Inverted Yield Curve – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Lost 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, SNPS – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June 14th Options Now Available For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap (IWR) by 25,589 shares to 47,284 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 10,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,280 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 1,433 shares. Regent Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bath Savings Tru stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cannell Peter B owns 1,070 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Curbstone Finance reported 0.48% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Captrust Financial reported 743 shares stake. Moreover, Marsico has 0.15% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Convergence Prtn Lc stated it has 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Element Management Limited Com holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 921 shares. Wafra has 0.53% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 45,266 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 316 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 25,789 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 94,953 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtn Llp has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 22.23 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold SFST shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 8,592 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 566 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 7,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 374,696 were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. 81,196 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 7,720 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Wedge L Lp Nc invested in 0.03% or 74,587 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 373,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mendon Cap Advisors Corp has invested 1.64% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Citigroup holds 1,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 22,854 shares.

More notable recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Enters Overbought Territory – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” on July 23, 2014, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KBRA Assigns Ratings to Southern First Bancshares, Inc. – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) Acquires Talech, To Boost Digital Banking – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Bank to enter the Triad market with branch in prime downtown spot – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: April 10, 2018.