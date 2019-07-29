Southern Copper (SCCO) to pay $0.40 on Aug 22, 2019; Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $120.0000 125.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $113.0000 125.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Argus Research New Target: $110.0000 115.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $103 New Target: $106 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

05/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) is expected to pay $0.40 on Aug 22, 2019. (NYSE:SCCO) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Southern Copper Corp’s current price of $37.36 translates into 1.07% yield. Southern Copper Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 474,702 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project

The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.85M shares traded or 13.86% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $50.33 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 28.94 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Waste Management, Inc. shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 58,300 shares. Windward Management Ca owns 26,346 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc accumulated 0.08% or 1,734 shares. Art Ltd Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 25,458 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha invested in 75,043 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 78,159 shares. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 3,543 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 401 shares. Moreover, Wespac Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,146 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 8,666 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lyons Wealth Ltd Com invested 0.67% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,458 shares. Burns J W And Company Ny, a New York-based fund reported 32,366 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management, Inc. (WM) CEO Jim Fish on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Southern Copper Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested 0.03% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Ubs Asset Americas holds 302,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 17,076 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 95,256 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.92% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 114,159 shares. Comm National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 27,539 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 1,111 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 171,400 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 338 shares stake. Co Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO).

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Southern Copper Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SCCO) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Peru reconsiders approval for Tia Maria copper project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Southern Copper Corporation’s (NYSE:SCCO) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Be Disappointed With Their 33% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.