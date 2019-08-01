Southern Copper (SCCO) to pay $0.40 on Aug 22, 2019; Shorts at JPX GLOBAL COMMON (JPEX) Lowered By 68.86%

JPX GLOBAL INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:JPEX) had a decrease of 68.86% in short interest. JPEX’s SI was 89,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 68.86% from 287,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 20.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0004. About 1.00M shares traded. JPX Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPEX) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) is expected to pay $0.40 on Aug 22, 2019. (NYSE:SCCO) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Southern Copper Corp’s current price of $35.79 translates into 1.12% yield. Southern Copper Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 894,006 shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

JPX Global, Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide waste management services primarily in Mexico. The company has market cap of $85,616. The company's services include the storage, recycling, and disposal of industrial, toxic, and hazardous wastes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target clients comprise commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers, as well as other waste management companies, electric utilities, and governmental entity properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Southern Copper Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 968,218 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc reported 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 205,924 shares. Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 11,239 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 123,629 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 333,900 shares. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 411,407 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 140,197 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 0% or 17,197 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 0.02% or 495,242 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 17,076 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 13 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO).

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $27.67 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 19.04 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.